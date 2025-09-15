Ola Electric claims ₹400 crore PLI incentive for FY25 Business Sep 15, 2025

Ola Electric just put in a ₹400 crore claim under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for FY25, based on nearly ₹3,000 crore in eligible sales.

This move is set to boost their cash flow and profit margins, all thanks to a scheme that rewards companies for manufacturing more in India.