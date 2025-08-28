Next Article
L&T shares gain 0.67% as company posts record quarterly profit
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares edged up 0.67% on Thursday as the company released its results for the April-June 2025 quarter.
The stock traded around ₹3,565 in Thursday's session, reflecting L&T's latest performance.
Record quarterly revenue and profit for L&T
For Q1 FY26, L&T's revenue grew to ₹63,679 crore (up from ₹55,120 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹4,326 crore (from ₹3,440 crore).
Looking at the bigger picture: since 2021, L&T has nearly doubled its annual revenue and almost quadrupled its net profit—showing why it remains a heavyweight in India's Nifty 50 lineup.