L&T shares gain 0.67% as company posts record quarterly profit

Record quarterly revenue and profit for L&T

For Q1 FY26, L&T's revenue grew to ₹63,679 crore (up from ₹55,120 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹4,326 crore (from ₹3,440 crore).

Looking at the bigger picture: since 2021, L&T has nearly doubled its annual revenue and almost quadrupled its net profit—showing why it remains a heavyweight in India's Nifty 50 lineup.