LTTS to sell SWC business for ₹452cr
Business
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is selling its Smart World and Communication (SWC) business to AMI Paradigm Solutions for ₹452 crore.
This move fits into LTTS's five-year Lakshya plan, which aims to double down on AI-driven digital and engineering projects.
The sale should wrap up by September 2026.
ParadigmIT to build AI platform for governments, businesses
AMI Paradigm Solutions, a joint venture with backing from Greenko Group founders, will take over the SWC unit, which brought in nearly 10% of LTTS's revenue last year.
LTTS CEO Amit Chadha says the company is now focusing on areas like mobility and sustainability, while ParadigmIT's Sridhar Gadhi shared plans to build an AI platform for governments and businesses using this new acquisition.