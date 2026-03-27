LTTS to sell SWC business for ₹452cr

ParadigmIT to build AI platform for governments, businesses

AMI Paradigm Solutions, a joint venture with backing from Greenko Group founders, will take over the SWC unit, which brought in nearly 10% of LTTS's revenue last year.

LTTS CEO Amit Chadha says the company is now focusing on areas like mobility and sustainability, while ParadigmIT's Sridhar Gadhi shared plans to build an AI platform for governments and businesses using this new acquisition.