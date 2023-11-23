Lupin launches world's first fixed-dose triple combination drug for COPD

By Rishabh Raj 12:48 pm Nov 23, 202312:48 pm

Leading pharmaceutical company Lupin Limited on Thursday launched the world's first fixed-dose triple combination drug (FDC) called Vilfuro-G for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the dry powder inhaler (DPI) product, which offers hope to over 3.7 crore Indians suffering from COPD, a major cause of death and disability in the country.

Vilfuro-G uniquely combines three active ingredients

Vilfuro-G is the only FDC that combines vilanterol, fluticasone furoate, and glycopyrronium bromide for long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD. The product comes in a single-strength fixed dose with a recommended once-daily dosage. Lupin's Managing Director, Nilesh Gupta, said in a press statement, "This milestone reinforces our resolve to expanding our respiratory portfolio providing COPD patients with access to healthcare solutions, and transforming lives."

Lupin's commitment to innovation and respiratory portfolio

Gupta expressed delight in introducing Vilfuro-G, calling it a testament to Lupin's commitment to patients and focus on innovation. Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations at Lupin, said, "As the global prevalence of COPD continues to surge, India bears a significant 18% of this disease burden." Sibal further added, "With our extensive respiratory portfolio and the approval of Vilfuro-G, we take immense pride in offering healthcare professionals and patients with innovative treatment solutions."

Lupin's Q2 financial results show strong growth

In Q2 FY24, Lupin recorded an impressive 277.5% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs. 489.67 crore from Rs. 129.73 crore in Q2 FY23. Revenue rose by 20.7% to Rs. 4,939.20 crore from the year-ago quarter numbers of Rs. 4,091.16 crore. The launch of Vilfuro-G further bolsters Lupin's position in the pharmaceutical industry. At the time of writing, Lupin's stock traded 2.35% down at Rs. 1,190 apiece on the NSE.