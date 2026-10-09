Lupin secures FDA approval for generic vitamin K single-dose syringe
Business
Lupin just got US Food and Drug Administration approval for its new generic vitamin K injection, used to help people with low blood clotting or bleeding issues from a vitamin K deficiency.
This version matches the original drug but comes in a handy single-dose syringe, making it easy for doctors and patients alike.
Lupin enters $52.3 million US market
With the US market for this injection worth about $52.3 million in estimated annual US sales (as of August 2026), Lupin is stepping up its game in affordable health care.
This move helps them offer more essential treatments in the US especially for those dealing with blood disorders linked to low vitamin K.