Luxembourg court cancels Amazon's $854 million GDPR fine Business Mar 14, 2026

Big news for Amazon: a Luxembourg court just canceled the record €746 million ($854.4 million) fine they got for breaking Europe's data privacy rules (GDPR).

The court agreed Amazon messed up by not being clear about how it used people's ad data and didn't explain users' rights well enough.

But here's the twist: the judges said regulators didn't follow proper steps before slapping on such a huge penalty, like checking if it was intentional or if lighter punishments could work.