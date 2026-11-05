M&M Q2 profit jumps 25% to ₹4,588 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated revenue from operations also witnessed a strong 25% year-on-year growth. The figure jumped to ₹57,553 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹46,106 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2026, the company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners was ₹10,042 crore, a 29% increase over last year, while consolidated revenue rose by an impressive 26% to ₹1,15,741 crore.