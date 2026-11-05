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Home / News / Business News / M&M Q2 profit jumps 25% to ₹4,588 crore
M&M Q2 profit jumps 25% to ₹4,588 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated revenue from operations also witnessed a strong 25% year-on-year growth

M&M Q2 profit jumps 25% to ₹4,588 crore

By Mudit Dube
Nov 05, 2026
04:42 pm
What's the story

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a robust 25% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27. The company's net profit attributable to owners stood at ₹4,588 crore, up from ₹3,673 crore in the same period last year. The impressive growth was largely driven by strong sales in the automotive segment and a significant jump in SUV volumes.

Revenue growth

Consolidated revenue from operations up by 25%

Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated revenue from operations also witnessed a strong 25% year-on-year growth. The figure jumped to ₹57,553 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹46,106 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2026, the company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners was ₹10,042 crore, a 29% increase over last year, while consolidated revenue rose by an impressive 26% to ₹1,15,741 crore.

Segment performance

Automotive segment drives growth, SUV sales soar

The automotive segment was the main growth driver for Mahindra & Mahindra, with a 55% year-on-year increase in consolidated PAT to ₹2,388 crore.

The company sold 183,000 SUVs during Q2, marking a 26% jump over the same period last year.

Despite commodity inflation and weak international demand, Mahindra retained its leadership position in the SUV segment with a revenue market share of 24.3%.

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Market challenges

Farm equipment segment sees decline in PAT

The farm equipment segment of Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed a 9% decline in consolidated PAT to ₹1,053 crore. The dip was mainly due to commodity inflation, monsoon deficit, and weak international demand.

Domestic tractor volumes fell by 6% year-on-year in Q2, but the company retained a domestic market share of 43.4% for the first half of this fiscal year.

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Financial performance

Growth in financial services sector

Mahindra Financial Services reported a 61% increase in PAT, while Tech Mahindra's PAT grew by a healthy 33%.

The Growth Gems portfolio also delivered an impressive threefold increase in profit.

However, investment income fell by 80% due to monetization activity in the previous year's period.

Future outlook

Mid-to-high teen SUV volume growth expected for FY27

Mahindra & Mahindra has flagged commodity inflation as a near-term margin pressure across both auto and farm segments.

Despite this, the company is optimistic about mid-to-high teen SUV volume growth for FY27, with five new product launches planned by June 2027.

The company's shares were trading at ₹3,134.40 on the NSE, up 5.61% on results day afternoon.

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