Magnum Ice Cream Company, set to go public in November, has announced a partnership with Chilean start-up NotCo. The collaboration will see the use of NotCo's artificial intelligence (AI) technology to reformulate existing products and develop new ones. Zbigniew Lewicki, Chief Research, Design and Innovation Officer at Magnum Ice Cream Company, said that the move is part of their effort to create more sustainable options while managing rising commodity costs.

Sustainability focus Lewicki on consumer preferences Lewicki also emphasized that consumers are looking for indulgent yet sustainable options. He said, "Consumers want to indulge but are also looking for smaller portions and more sustainable products." The partnership with NotCo's AI will help Magnum explore the calorie content in ice cream and also develop new plant-based products.

Industry trend NotCo's AI technology in action NotCo's AI technology has been adopted by several consumer goods companies, including Magnum, which encompasses brands such as Ben & Jerry's and Cornetto. The company's CEO Matias Muchnick revealed that major food manufacturers have been using their AI to quickly adapt to changing consumer tastes. This is especially true in light of the Make America Healthy Again movement and rising raw ingredient costs like cocoa.