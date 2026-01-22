Maharashtra inks $163B deals at Davos, aims for 15 lakh new jobs

Why it matters

This is a huge boost for young job seekers and anyone interested in tech or sustainability.

Major players like Adani are investing heavily in data centers and renewables, while Tata has committed $11 billion to develop an Innovation City near Navi Mumbai Airport that is expected to host multiple AI and innovation centers, with planning under way.

Maharashtra is positioning itself as an attractive destination for investment, aiming for a $1 trillion economy—so if you're thinking about future careers or startups, this could mean more opportunities right here at home.