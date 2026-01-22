Maharashtra just signed a ₹2,500cr deal for smarter farming
Maharashtra has teamed up with Rural Enhancers Group and Nutrifresh Farm Tech in a ₹2,500 crore agreement to boost climate-smart, tech-driven agriculture.
The MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis present.
The project aims to make farming more sustainable and tech-savvy.
Who's backing this?
Rural Enhancers Group is leading the funding, pulling money from UAE investors, Indian banks, development finance groups, and foreign banks.
Maharashtra's government will help shape policies and support the rollout.
The deal was inked by Ambar Ayade (Rural Enhancers) and Sanket Mehta (Nutrifresh).
What does Nutrifresh bring?
Nutrifresh uses AI and IoT to power smart farms across 15+ Indian states and beyond, offering over 50 products.
They're planning big—expanding to 2,000 acres by 2028 with a $250 million annual revenue goal.