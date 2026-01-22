Maharashtra just signed a ₹2,500cr deal for smarter farming Business Jan 22, 2026

Maharashtra has teamed up with Rural Enhancers Group and Nutrifresh Farm Tech in a ₹2,500 crore agreement to boost climate-smart, tech-driven agriculture.

The MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis present.

The project aims to make farming more sustainable and tech-savvy.