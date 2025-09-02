Mamaearth parent to double down on personal care essentials in 2025
Honasa Consumer—the company behind Mamaearth and more—is switching things up for 2025.
They're zeroing in on a few key personal care categories, hoping this sharper focus will help their brands like The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Dr Sheth's, Bblunt, and Staze Beauty grow even faster.
Mamaearth just hit ₹1,000cr in revenue at record speed, while The Derma Co crossed ₹500cr profitably.
For April-June 2025, Honasa pulled in ₹595cr (up 7% from last year) with a net profit of ₹41cr.
Most of this growth comes from essentials—think face wash, shampoo, sunscreen, moisturizer and baby care—all growing strong.
With fresh funding pouring into new personal care startups—Kimirica ($15 million), Innovist (₹136cr), Pilgrim (₹200cr), Foxtale ($30 million)—the competition is heating up fast.
Experts say we'll see even more big-name brands popping up soon.