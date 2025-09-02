Mamaearth parent to double down on personal care essentials in 2025

Honasa pulled in ₹595cr (net profit ₹41cr) in Q1FY25

Mamaearth just hit ₹1,000cr in revenue at record speed, while The Derma Co crossed ₹500cr profitably.

For April-June 2025, Honasa pulled in ₹595cr (up 7% from last year) with a net profit of ₹41cr.

Most of this growth comes from essentials—think face wash, shampoo, sunscreen, moisturizer and baby care—all growing strong.