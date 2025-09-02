Tokyo Electron to invest in India's semiconductor sector

India is key to Tokyo Electron's long-term strategy

While Kaminaga didn't spill exact numbers, he made it clear that India is key to Tokyo Electron's long-term strategy: "Yes, it's a good opportunity, subsidized by the government for the design center and design technologies."

The company already has offices and service stations in cities like Bangalore and Ahmedabad, and works with local giants like HCL and Tata Consultations.

By teaming up with Indian engineers, Tokyo Electron hopes to push forward new solutions and expand what they can offer in the country.