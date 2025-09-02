Tokyo Electron to invest in India's semiconductor sector
Tokyo Electron, a major name in chip-making tech, just expressed intention to invest in India's semiconductor sector.
The news came straight from Senior VP Fumihiko "Ray" Kaminaga at Semicon India 2025, who pointed out that India's growing pool of tech talent and strong government backing make it a smart spot for future growth.
India is key to Tokyo Electron's long-term strategy
While Kaminaga didn't spill exact numbers, he made it clear that India is key to Tokyo Electron's long-term strategy: "Yes, it's a good opportunity, subsidized by the government for the design center and design technologies."
The company already has offices and service stations in cities like Bangalore and Ahmedabad, and works with local giants like HCL and Tata Consultations.
By teaming up with Indian engineers, Tokyo Electron hopes to push forward new solutions and expand what they can offer in the country.