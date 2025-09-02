Amazon's antitrust fine in Italy reduced by court
Amazon just got some relief in Italy—a court has reduced its massive €1.13 billion ($1.32 billion) antitrust fine from 2021, which was for allegedly abusing its power in the country's e-commerce logistics scene.
The court agreed with most of the findings against Amazon but said the competition authority didn't clearly explain why it bumped up the penalty by 50%, so now the fine will be recalculated.
Amazon had appealed the original decision
Amazon isn't letting this go quietly—they had appealed and pointed out that over half their sales in Italy come from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
With 20,000 Italian SMBs using its platform—including many who handle their own shipping—Amazon says it's committed to helping these businesses grow while defending how it operates.
The new fine isn't set yet but is expected to land around €750 million (about $800 million).