PNB, Bank of India cut MCLR rates: Check details

PNB's overnight MCLR is now 8% (down from 8.15%). One-month and three-month loans get small cuts too—now at 8.25% and 8.45%. Longer-term borrowers see six-month loans at 8.65%, one-year at 8.80%, and three-year at 9.10%. If your loan is tied to these rates, expect slightly easier repayments ahead.

Bank of India's updated MCLR for September

Bank of India's overnight MCLR drops to 7.95%.

One- and three-month terms are now set at 8.30% and 8.45%, while six months is at 8.70%, one year at 8.85%, and three years trimmed to an even 9%.

These tweaks mean lower EMIs for anyone with loans linked to BoI's updated MCLR system—always good news for your monthly budget!