Nestle names new CEO after Laurent Freixe's dismissal Business Sep 02, 2025

Nestle just named Philipp Navratil as its new CEO after letting go of Laurent Freixe for breaking the company's code of conduct.

Freixe was dismissed over an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate, adding to leadership shake-ups.

Now, Navratil—who's been with Nestle for years—steps in at a time when the company is dealing with falling share prices and slow sales.