Gold hits record high as silver shines brighter
Gold just touched a record $3,508 per ounce, and silver broke past $40 for the first time since 2011.
This jump is mostly thanks to strong bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates on September 17—something markets are now 90% sure about.
Lower rates make gold and silver more attractive since they don't pay interest.
Silver's rise and impact on India
Silver's rally isn't just hype this time—it's backed by real industrial demand, from tech to green energy.
Silver is up nearly 40% so far in 2025, which is also pushing up jewelry prices in India right before festival season.
What's next for these metals?
Gold's all-time high has pulled the gold-silver ratio down to multi-year lows, making silver look even more appealing.
If the Fed goes ahead with its rate cut, experts think silver could climb toward $42-$45 soon.
Keep an eye on the US dollar and bond yields—they'll shape where these metals head next.