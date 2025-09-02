Gold hits record high as silver shines brighter Business Sep 02, 2025

Gold just touched a record $3,508 per ounce, and silver broke past $40 for the first time since 2011.

This jump is mostly thanks to strong bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates on September 17—something markets are now 90% sure about.

Lower rates make gold and silver more attractive since they don't pay interest.