Vikran Engineering IPO to list tomorrow: What to expect

What does Vikran Engineering do?

Started in Thane back in 2008, Vikran Engineering handles turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects—think big infrastructure builds for clients like NTPC and Power Grid.

They've wrapped up 45 projects so far and are working on another 44 right now.

Most of the IPO money (₹541 crore) will go toward day-to-day business needs; the rest covers general corporate stuff.