Nearly 50% of all layoffs in Germany's industrial base: Report
Germany's auto sector just cut about 51,500 jobs between June 2024 and June 2025—a nearly 7% drop.
Out of all layoffs in Germany's industrial base this past year, almost half came from carmakers.
Shifting tech and tastes
The auto industry has lost over 112,000 positions since 2019. Profits are down, factories have more capacity than they need, and Chinese electric cars are giving tough competition.
These cuts show how hard it is for carmakers to keep up with changing tech and tastes.
US tariffs hurt exports
US tariffs made things worse—exports to America fell by nearly 9% in early 2025.
Big carmakers saw profits slide as they were affected by trade disputes.
Impact on local economy
Auto job losses are a big reason why Germany's economy is struggling right now—GDP barely grew at the start of 2025 and then shrank.
The shake-up in manufacturing shows just how much global trends can impact local jobs.