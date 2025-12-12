Mamaearth's parent just bought Reginald Men for ₹195 crore
Honasa Consumer, the company behind Mamaearth and The Derma Co., has snapped up a 95% stake in Reginald Men—a rising men's grooming brand—for ₹195 crore as of December 11, 2025.
The last 5% will be picked up next year under pre-set terms.
Why does this matter?
Reginald Men, launched in August 2022 by Trisha Reddy Talasani, is already making waves with its sunscreens and serums—earning over ₹70 crore in revenue in the 12 months ending October 2025, with operational profitability of nearly 25%.
Honasa gets a bigger foothold in the fast-growing men's care market (expected to hit $5 billion by 2030), plus better reach across South India where Reginald is especially popular.
If you're into new-age grooming or want to see how big brands are expanding their game, this is one to watch.