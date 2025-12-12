Next Article
India leaves agriculture out of latest US trade talks
Business
India and the US just wrapped up trade talks in New Delhi, but India made it clear—no deals on agriculture this time.
Key farm products like wheat, corn, pulses, and dairy are off the table to protect local farmers and food security.
Instead, India is looking to buy more US defense gear, clean energy tech, oil, and aviation goods.
Why does it matter?
This move keeps Indian farmers' interests front and center but leaves a big sticking point with the US, which wants more access for its agricultural exports.
Both sides still hope to reach a broader trade agreement, but unless they sort out these farm issues (and those extra tariffs on Indian goods), things might stay stuck for a while.
Future rounds of talks could influence the direction of this partnership.