ElasticRun slashes losses by 60% in FY25, even as revenue dips
ElasticRun, the logistics startup, pulled off a big turnaround this year—cutting its net losses by 60% to ₹145 crore for FY25 (down from ₹360 crore last year), even as its revenue grew by 9%.
That's some serious belt-tightening.
How did they manage it?
ElasticRun grew its total income to ₹2,766 crore and boosted its gross merchandise value by 9%. Sales of goods and services both went up.
On the cost side, expenses barely budged (up just 0.2%), and they got more efficient—spending less for every rupee earned than before.
Why does this matter?
ElasticRun has raised a total of $461 million to date, with big investors like Prosus and Avataar backing them.
For anyone interested in startups or business turnarounds, this is a solid example of how sharp cost control and smart moves can help a company bounce back—even when times are tough.