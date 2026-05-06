Marico targets ₹15,000 cr FY27 and ₹20,000 cr FY30

Marico foods segment set for 15x

CEO Saugata Gupta says adding another ₹5,000 crore in three years is "a much more achievable task," thanks to premium offerings and exploring new sectors.

Food inflation stayed low and GST rates dropped, helping boost India volumes by 8%. The foods segment is set for massive growth (15 times by FY30), driven by wellness trends.

Internationally, Marico's international business saw a solid 20% jump in constant currency terms; Bangladesh was a big contributor.

They're also expanding globally with moves like buying most of Vietnam's Skinetiq.