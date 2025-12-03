Markets dip for 4th day, but some stocks shine
Indian stock markets had another rough day on Wednesday, slipping for the fourth session in a row.
Both Sensex and Nifty closed slightly lower—Sensex at 85,106.81 and Nifty at 25,986.00—dragged down by the rupee hitting a record low of 90.29 against the dollar and sectoral selling, before recovering a bit by close.
Winners, losers, and sector moves
While midcap and smallcap stocks also took a hit, there were bright spots: IT, media, and private banking sectors managed small gains.
Wipro and Hindalco stood out as top gainers despite the slump.
On the flip side, public sector banks fell sharply by 3%, with oil & gas and metals also down.
Max Estates shares got a boost after announcing a new Gurugram project, while Gujarat Pipavav rose on news of its MoU with NYK India to enhance RoRo infrastructure at Pipavav Port.