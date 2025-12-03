Markets dip for 4th day, but some stocks shine

Winners, losers, and sector moves

While midcap and smallcap stocks also took a hit, there were bright spots: IT, media, and private banking sectors managed small gains.

Wipro and Hindalco stood out as top gainers despite the slump.

On the flip side, public sector banks fell sharply by 3%, with oil & gas and metals also down.

Max Estates shares got a boost after announcing a new Gurugram project, while Gujarat Pipavav rose on news of its MoU with NYK India to enhance RoRo infrastructure at Pipavav Port.