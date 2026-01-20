Marks & Spencer's CTO steps down after cyberattack shake-up
Business
Josie Smith has resigned as Marks & Spencer's Chief Technology Officer just 18 months into the job.
Her decision, disclosed internally on Monday, follows a major cyberattack last year that hit M&S's online stores hard and led to massive losses.
Why does this matter?
The cyberattack didn't just mess with M&S's website—it also hurt their clothing sales over Christmas, costing the company hundreds of millions.
Smith's exit follows the departure of Rachel Higham four months earlier and precedes a planned departure by Krista Nordlund in July.
Who's stepping in?
Darren Gibson, who currently leads tech transformation for fashion, home and beauty at M&S, will take over as CTO.