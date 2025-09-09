Next Article
Maruti Suzuki hits new high, adds ₹80,000cr in market value
Maruti Suzuki just hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, with its stock up 41% so far in 2025—the best run since 2017.
The company's market value is now close to ₹5 lakh crore, adding a massive ₹80,000 crore since March 2024 when it crossed the ₹4 lakh crore mark.
Maruti shares expected to gain further
A recent GST cut on cars (from 28% to 18%) has made Maruti's small cars way more appealing.
On top of that, price drops on popular models like Alto and WagonR are expected to boost sales even more.
Big brokerages are feeling optimistic too—ICICI Securities and Bank of America have raised their target price for Maruti shares to ₹17,000.