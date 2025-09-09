Maruti Suzuki hits new high, adds ₹80,000cr in market value

Maruti shares expected to gain further

A recent GST cut on cars (from 28% to 18%) has made Maruti's small cars way more appealing.

On top of that, price drops on popular models like Alto and WagonR are expected to boost sales even more.

Big brokerages are feeling optimistic too—ICICI Securities and Bank of America have raised their target price for Maruti shares to ₹17,000.