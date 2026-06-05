Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹925cr in green energy by 2030-31
Business
Maruti Suzuki is putting ₹925 crore into green energy by 2030-31, focusing on a big new biogas plant at Kharkhoda (set for 2026-27) and expanding its Manesar plant.
It's all part of their push to make car manufacturing more eco-friendly.
Maruti Suzuki earmarks ₹150cr for biogas
This move supports the government's "Waste-to-Wealth" initiative to cut down on fossil fuels and grow renewable energy.
Maruti Suzuki has set aside ₹150 crore just for the Kharkhoda and Manesar biogas projects, and they're also boosting solar power, showing they're serious about cleaner, greener operations.