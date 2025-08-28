Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's 44th AGM wraps up with key shareholder approvals
Maruti Suzuki just wrapped up its 44th Annual General Meeting online, where shareholders gave the green light to key moves.
The company announced a dividend for its strong performance this year and officially adopted its latest financial statements.
Leadership changes and updates to official documents
Leadership saw changes with Koichi Suzuki joining as Director and Kenichiro Toyofuku being re-appointed as Whole-time Director (Sustainability).
Auditors were appointed and ratified.
Shareholders also approved updates to the company's official documents, with all voting results set to be posted online soon.