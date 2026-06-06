Marvell joining S&P 500 June 22 after key profit milestone
Business
Marvell Technology is officially joining the S&P 500 index on June 22, replacing PoolCorp after finally hitting a key profit milestone.
The news sent Marvell's shares up nearly 6% in after-hours trading, a big moment for the company.
Marvell shares surge on chip demand
Marvell's stock has jumped more than tripled so far this year, thanks to booming demand for its custom chips powering cloud computing and AI.
Just this week, NVIDIA's CEO called Marvell "next trillion dollar company," which helped push shares up another 29%.
With Marvell forecasting its custom chip business would surpass $10 billion in revenue in fiscal 2029, Marvell is quickly becoming a major player in the tech world.