Mastercard is ready to roll out AI payments Business Feb 18, 2026

Mastercard demonstrated an agentic commerce transaction in a controlled sandbox where payments were real but the commerce environment was simulated.

It all happened in a secure test setup, and now Mastercard is waiting to see if regulators will give the green light for a bigger launch.

If authorities treat these AI payments like current tech (think: tokenization), we could see them roll out pretty soon—but if not, it might take a bit longer.