Mastercard is ready to roll out AI payments
Mastercard demonstrated an agentic commerce transaction in a controlled sandbox where payments were real but the commerce environment was simulated.
It all happened in a secure test setup, and now Mastercard is waiting to see if regulators will give the green light for a bigger launch.
If authorities treat these AI payments like current tech (think: tokenization), we could see them roll out pretty soon—but if not, it might take a bit longer.
Mastercard thinks India is perfect for this kind of innovation
Mastercard wants to power the tech behind these smart transactions, focusing on making things work smoothly in the background.
Gautam Aggarwal, who heads Mastercard in India and South Asia, says India's knack for scaling up digital tools makes it perfect for this kind of innovation—so you might soon see AI handling your online shopping or payments without you lifting a finger.