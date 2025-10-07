Mastercard's Digital Saksham program aims to empower MSMEs Business Oct 07, 2025

Since 2021, Mastercard's Digital Saksham program—launched with CII and ni-msme and now run by Mastercard and CII—has reached over 3 lakh micro and small businesses in 13 states, directly training more than 70,000 of them in digital skills.

The goal? Help them get loans, sell online, digitize their work, and build stronger supply chains.