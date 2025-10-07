Mastercard's Digital Saksham program aims to empower MSMEs
Since 2021, Mastercard's Digital Saksham program—launched with CII and ni-msme and now run by Mastercard and CII—has reached over 3 lakh micro and small businesses in 13 states, directly training more than 70,000 of them in digital skills.
The goal? Help them get loans, sell online, digitize their work, and build stronger supply chains.
Real gains for businesses
Results came fast: within just a few months, many businesses saw real gains.
About 15% boosted their sales by over 10% thanks to e-commerce and digital marketing.
Nearly half of GST-registered firms reported a similar jump in income after getting easier credit and faster payments.
Making India's business scene more inclusive
Digital Saksham isn't just about tech—it's about helping small businesses thrive in today's economy.
By aiming to reach half a million MSMEs by 2026, the program is making India's business scene more inclusive and digitally confident.