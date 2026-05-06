Match Group slows hiring to invest in AI-native employee training

Match Group trims hiring, posts $864 million

To balance the cost of all this new AI, Match is cutting back on hiring instead of spending more overall.

Even with these shifts, it pulled off a 4% revenue bump this quarter (up to $864 million), though next quarter might be flat or down a bit.

Meanwhile, Tinder is showing signs of bouncing back: revenue ticked up after past dips, monthly users dropped less sharply than before, and registrations actually grew for the first time since 2024.

To keep Generation Z interested, it's also rolling out more real-life events, because sometimes swiping just isn't enough.