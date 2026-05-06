Match Group slows hiring to invest in AI-native employee training
Match Group, the company behind Tinder, is slowing its hiring plans so it can put more money into internal employee enablement and training.
CFO Steven Bailey says the goal is to make Match "AI-native," giving employees better tech and training to boost how everything runs.
Match Group trims hiring, posts $864 million
To balance the cost of all this new AI, Match is cutting back on hiring instead of spending more overall.
Even with these shifts, it pulled off a 4% revenue bump this quarter (up to $864 million), though next quarter might be flat or down a bit.
Meanwhile, Tinder is showing signs of bouncing back: revenue ticked up after past dips, monthly users dropped less sharply than before, and registrations actually grew for the first time since 2024.
To keep Generation Z interested, it's also rolling out more real-life events, because sometimes swiping just isn't enough.