Matrimony.com posts 40% drop in net profit
Chennai-based Matrimony.com just posted a 40% drop in net profit for April-June 2025, down to ₹8.4 crore from ₹13.9 crore last year.
Revenue also slipped by nearly 5%, though there was a small bump compared to the previous quarter.
Billings up 7% year-on-year
Even with profits falling, billings actually rose 7% year-on-year to ₹126.2 crore, and paid matchmaking subscriptions grew almost 7% over the last quarter (now at 2.62 lakh).
Still, compared to last year, subscription numbers dipped slightly and marriage services revenue in Q1FY26 was ₹1.3 crore, much lower than the ₹6 crore posted for the full previous fiscal year.
Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman speaks on results
Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman says the focus is on keeping up billing momentum and reaching more users in smaller cities.
The company's rolling out AI tools and premium features—moves that have already bumped up average transaction values by nearly 9% this year.