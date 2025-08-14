Matrimony.com posts 40% drop in net profit

Billings up 7% year-on-year

Even with profits falling, billings actually rose 7% year-on-year to ₹126.2 crore, and paid matchmaking subscriptions grew almost 7% over the last quarter (now at 2.62 lakh).

Still, compared to last year, subscription numbers dipped slightly and marriage services revenue in Q1FY26 was ₹1.3 crore, much lower than the ₹6 crore posted for the full previous fiscal year.