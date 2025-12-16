Maximus to set up tech delivery center in Hyderabad
Maximus, a US-based tech and government services company, is launching a new operations and technology center in Hyderabad.
Announced at the Telangana Rising Global Summit, the center will open in February 2026 and plans to build a team of about 200 people during 2026.
The focus? Upgrading digital delivery and transforming public services.
Why does this matter?
This move boosts Hyderabad's reputation as a hotspot for digital governance and innovation.
Maximus brings experience from serving over 100 million people worldwide each year, using AI, cloud tech, and automation to make government services smarter—think health, education, and jobs.
Who is Maximus?
Founded back in 1975 in Virginia, Maximus has grown into a global leader with $5.3 billion in annual revenue.
They kicked off their India journey from Bengaluru in early 2024 and are already scaling up fast there too.