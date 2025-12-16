Maximus to set up tech delivery center in Hyderabad Business Dec 16, 2025

Maximus, a US-based tech and government services company, is launching a new operations and technology center in Hyderabad.

Announced at the Telangana Rising Global Summit, the center will open in February 2026 and plans to build a team of about 200 people during 2026.

The focus? Upgrading digital delivery and transforming public services.