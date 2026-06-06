May jobs rebound puts Fed chair Kevin Warsh under pressure

Wall Street shifts toward rate hikes

Wall Street quickly changed its tune: instead of expecting rate cuts this year, some analysts now think hikes could start by December.

The Nasdaq dropped over 4%, and bond yields jumped.

Meanwhile, gas prices have shot up nearly 50% since the start of the year due to global tensions, adding to inflation fears.

President Trump isn't a fan of raising rates and says growth doesn't always mean higher prices—a view his adviser Kevin Hassett echoed.

With a key Fed meeting coming up mid-June, Warsh has to juggle fighting inflation with keeping borrowing costs low, definitely not an easy start!