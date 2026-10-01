McKinsey: Automation could affect 36 million and create 40 million+ US jobs
Business
A new McKinsey Global Institute report says automation might impact 36 million jobs in the US by 2035; that's about 21% of labor demand.
Around 11 million people may need to switch careers, but here's some good news: the rise of AI is expected to create more than 40 million new jobs during this period.
Office and administrative hours 81% automatable
Office and administrative support roles are most likely to be automated, with up to 81% of their current work hours potentially done by technology.
Agriculture and technology sectors could also see job cuts, especially in farming.
Still, about 25 million workers may keep their current roles but will need to adapt as job duties change, so upskilling and staying flexible will be key as workplaces evolve.