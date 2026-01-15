McKinsey asks job applicants to use AI chatbot in interview
Leading consultancy firm McKinsey is now asking job applicants to work with an artificial intelligence (AI) tool as part of its recruitment process. This comes as the industry moves toward requiring proficiency in AI technology for high-level positions. The firm has already integrated an "AI interview" into some final-round interviews, according to CaseBasix. It said candidates in "select final rounds" in the US have been asked to take tests using McKinsey's internal AI tool, Lilli.
AI interview focuses on collaboration, reasoning skills
The McKinsey AI interview emphasizes collaboration and reasoning over technical AI skills. The candidates are required to perform real-world consulting tasks with Lilli's assistance during these interviews. They are expected to prompt the AI, review its output, and apply judgment to produce a clear and structured response. They are given a business question or scenario similar to real consulting work and use the AI as a support tool for exploring information, structuring thinking, and refining insights.
Candidates not required to know advanced prompting techniques
Candidates are not expected to know advanced prompting techniques, but they should demonstrate that they can use AI as a "productive thinking partner" and communicate their reasoning clearly. This is similar to how consultants interact with junior team members. The McKinsey AI interview seems to assess candidates' ability to think, judge, and collaborate with an AI tool rather than their technical knowledge of AI.
McKinsey's AI workforce and copilot studio project
McKinsey's CEO Bob Sternfels had earlier revealed that the company employs a "workforce" of 20,000 agents alongside its 40,000 employees. The firm is also an early adopter of Microsoft's Copilot Studio project. This system can handle autonomous AI agents or virtual employees to perform tasks like handling client queries and identifying sales leads.