Medistep Healthcare to raise ₹16.1cr via SME IPO
Medistep Healthcare, a Gujarat-based pharma trader and manufacturer, is opening its IPO on NSE Emerge from August 8-12.
The company aims to raise ₹16.1 crore by issuing 37.44 lakh shares at ₹43 each, with Fast Track Finsec handling the process.
Company makes sanitary pads, energy powders
Medistep makes products like sanitary pads and energy powders—these made up about a quarter of its FY25 revenue.
Most of its earnings come from trading pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, surgical supplies, and other healthcare products.
Money from the IPO will go toward expanding production capacity, boosting working capital, and general business needs.