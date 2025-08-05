UK services sector sees biggest drop in new orders Business Aug 05, 2025

The UK's services sector—think finance, tech, communications, and property—just saw its biggest drop in new orders in almost three years.

This slowdown covers about 80% of the economy and has been building since late 2022.

With things looking shaky, all eyes are now on the Bank of England's meeting this Thursday, where a possible interest rate cut is on the table.