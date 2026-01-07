Meesho shares fall up to 5% as lock-in period ends

Market reaction

Meesho's share performance post-lock-in expiry

Despite the lock-in expiry, Meesho shares are still trading well above their IPO price. The stock has gained nearly 64% from its issue price of ₹111, but has corrected about 28% from its post-listing high of ₹254. Meesho's three-day public issue, worth over ₹5,000 crore, received strong demand from all categories of investors. The IPO was subscribed 79 times overall with retail portion subscribed more than 19 times and qualified institutional buyers' segment seeing a 120 times subscription.