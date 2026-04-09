Meesho shares surge 14% while Sensex, Nifty trade in red

At the current trading price, Meesho's shares are trading at 55% premium over its issue price of ₹111 per share. The recent surge in share prices has pushed the company's market capitalization to ₹75,854 crore. However, it's worth noting that limited free float in the stock could be contributing to this volatility on both ends of the spectrum.

IPO success

Meesho's stellar IPO and analyst ratings

Meesho, backed by SoftBank, made a stellar debut on December 10, 2025. The company's ₹5,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed a whopping 79 times. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed over 19 times while the qualified institutional buyers segment was subscribed a staggering 120 times. As for analyst ratings on the stock, four out of eight analysts have rated it as 'Buy,' three have given it a 'Hold' rating and one has recommended to 'Sell.'