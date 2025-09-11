Next Article
Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale coming September 19
Meesho is launching its Mega Blockbuster Sale on September 19, bringing festive deals on fashion, beauty, and home essentials.
To make shopping more fun and personal, Meesho is rolling out short videos, livestreams, and AI-powered recommendations right in the app.
Competing sales
The sale is especially targeting shoppers from tier-2 cities and beyond—last year saw a 40% jump in orders and a massive 145 crore visits during this season.
But it won't be the only one: Myntra's Big Fashion Festival starts September 20, while Amazon and Flipkart launch their sales on September 23.
With new GST rates in play, online festive shopping could get a boost of over 30% this year.