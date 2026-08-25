Meiji Seika, Serum Institute to bring JE vaccine to India

Japanese pharma company Meiji Seika is teaming up with Serum Institute of India (SII) to bring a Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine, already used in Japan, to Indian children.

The goal is to fight a serious disease that affects children here, and SII is expected to apply for regulatory approval next year.

Meiji Seika has asked for the process to move quickly so the vaccine can reach those who need it sooner.