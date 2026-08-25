Meiji Seika, Serum Institute to bring JE vaccine to India
Japanese pharma company Meiji Seika is teaming up with Serum Institute of India (SII) to bring a Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine, already used in Japan, to Indian children.
The goal is to fight a serious disease that affects children here, and SII is expected to apply for regulatory approval next year.
Meiji Seika has asked for the process to move quickly so the vaccine can reach those who need it sooner.
Meiji Seika to boost Medreich Pharma
Meiji Seika Pharma COO for pharma segment Toshiaki Nagasato says he's confident that SII's cost-effective production will keep the vaccine affordable for Indian families.
SII's team has even visited Japan to learn how it's made.
Beyond this, Meiji Seika plans to boost its Indian subsidiary Medreich Pharma, aiming to expand generic medicines both in India and globally.
This partnership with SII hopes to make the vaccine more accessible in India, while Meiji Seika's investment in Medreich Pharma aims to expand its generic medicines globally.