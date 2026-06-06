Meta considers share sale to fund artificial intelligence projects Business Jun 06, 2026

Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is thinking about selling a bunch of new shares to raise serious cash for its artificial intelligence projects.

This move comes as demand for AI keeps heating up, and after Google's parent company, Alphabet, just moved to raise $84.75 billion through upsized equity offerings of its own.

Meta hasn't locked in any decisions yet, but the idea is definitely gaining traction.