Meta is raising $25 billion to fund its AI ambitions Business Oct 30, 2025

Meta (yep, the Facebook and Instagram folks) is planning to raise at least $25 billion by selling bonds with terms from five to 40 years, according to people familiar with the matter.

The 40-year bonds will pay about 1.4% more than US Treasuries, and Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are handling the deal.

Meta says the cash will go toward general corporate purposes.