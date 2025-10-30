Meta is raising $25 billion to fund its AI ambitions
Meta (yep, the Facebook and Instagram folks) is planning to raise at least $25 billion by selling bonds with terms from five to 40 years, according to people familiar with the matter.
The 40-year bonds will pay about 1.4% more than US Treasuries, and Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are handling the deal.
Meta says the cash will go toward general corporate purposes.
Data centers are a big focus for Meta right now
A big chunk of Meta's focus right now is artificial intelligence—which means building out some serious data center power.
They've just teamed up with Blue Owl Capital on a $27 billion Hyperion data center in Louisiana.
Blue Owl owns most of it (80%), while Meta holds 20%, letting them invest without loading up their own balance sheet, thanks to operating leases for the facilities.