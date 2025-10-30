Next Article
Bandhan Bank's profits plummet 88% in Q2 FY26
Business
Bandhan Bank's profits dropped sharply—down 88% from last year, landing at just ₹112 crore for Q2 FY26.
Net interest income also slipped 12% to ₹2,589 crore.
After the news broke, the bank's shares edged down 1.5%, closing at ₹169.64 on Thursday.
Key ratios signal tough times ahead
The bank's asset quality is under pressure: net non-performing assets jumped 14%, and gross NPAs rose 15% to ₹7,015 crore.
Key ratios like return on assets fell to just 0.06%.
On top of that, both the CASA ratio and net interest margin declined, signaling a tougher road ahead for Bandhan Bank.