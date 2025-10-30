Eurozone economy grows 0.2% in Q3, defying predictions
The Eurozone's economy grew by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2025, outpacing predictions and showing a bit more life than expected.
France and Spain did most of the heavy lifting—France saw a 0.5% boost thanks to investments and exports (aerospace was big), while Spain grew by 0.6%, though that's a slight slowdown from last quarter.
Germany just managed to avoid slipping into recession, and Italy stayed flat.
Interest rates likely to remain steady
Even small growth is good news after a sluggish spring, but economists aren't celebrating just yet.
With global tensions and policy uncertainty still in play, there's plenty of uncertainty ahead—and the European Central Bank is likely to keep interest rates steady for now.
If you're curious about how Europe's economy is holding up (and why it matters for jobs or travel), this one's worth a quick look.