AI is gender biased, says Chanel CEO Leena Nair Business Oct 30, 2025

Chanel CEO Leena Nair recently called out AI for its gender bias after asking ChatGPT to create an image of her leadership team during a Microsoft visit.

Despite Chanel's workforce being mostly women, the AI showed only men. Nair said, "This is what you've got to offer?"

OpenAI admitted the issue and says it's working on making its models fairer.