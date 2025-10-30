Next Article
AI is gender biased, says Chanel CEO Leena Nair
Business
Chanel CEO Leena Nair recently called out AI for its gender bias after asking ChatGPT to create an image of her leadership team during a Microsoft visit.
Despite Chanel's workforce being mostly women, the AI showed only men. Nair said, "This is what you've got to offer?"
OpenAI admitted the issue and says it's working on making its models fairer.
Nair's efforts to boost female representation at Chanel
Nair is Chanel's second female CEO and the first Indian in the role.
Before joining in 2021, she was Unilever's first female chief human resources officer.
Since taking over at Chanel, she's boosted the share of female managers from 38% to about 60%.