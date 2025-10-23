Meta lays off 600 employees from AI teams
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just laid off about 600 people from its artificial intelligence teams.
Teams like FAIR, product AI, and AI infrastructure are affected.
This shake-up is all about making the company move faster and work more efficiently.
Layoffs align with Zuckerberg's 'year of efficiency' mantra
These layoffs follow CEO Mark Zuckerberg's push for a "year of efficiency," aiming to create smaller, quicker teams and cut down on red tape.
Employees who lost their jobs have been encouraged to look for other roles within Meta, as the company shifts focus toward projects with bigger impact.
Meta's TBD lab is expanding amid layoffs
Even with these layoffs, Meta's TBD Lab is actually expanding—snagging top researchers from rivals like OpenAI.
So while some teams shrink, Meta is still serious about leading in advanced AI research and isn't slowing down on innovation.