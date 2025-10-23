OpenAI and Oracle are building a massive AI data center

Creating thousands of jobs

The new Lighthouse campus will be ready by 2028 and is set to create over 4,000 skilled construction jobs while it's being built.

Once it's running, it'll offer more than 1,000 long-term roles plus lots of indirect opportunities.

With over $15 billion going into this site alone (and more campuses on the way), this project is aiming to put Wisconsin—and the US—at the heart of future AI breakthroughs.