OpenAI and Oracle are building a massive AI data center
OpenAI, Oracle, and Vantage Data Centers just announced they're building a massive new data center campus in Port Washington, Wisconsin.
This is all part of the Stargate initiative—kicked off by President Trump back in January—which is putting up to $500 billion into supercharging America's AI infrastructure, starting from Texas and now expanding across the country.
Creating thousands of jobs
The new Lighthouse campus will be ready by 2028 and is set to create over 4,000 skilled construction jobs while it's being built.
Once it's running, it'll offer more than 1,000 long-term roles plus lots of indirect opportunities.
With over $15 billion going into this site alone (and more campuses on the way), this project is aiming to put Wisconsin—and the US—at the heart of future AI breakthroughs.