Meta plans $95B stock sale to fund AI ambitions

Meta's fundraising will be done in two parts. First, the company plans to raise $35 billion through underwritten public offerings. This is a sale of company stock with major backers including chipmakers NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom.

These "cornerstone investors" could buy up to $5 billion of the offered stock.

The second part involves a $60 billion at-the-market program where new common stock will be sold at market price in the future.